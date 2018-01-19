Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Thriller

Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the same commuter train. By now he's become quite familiar with his fellow passengers; the same faces, the same conversations, the same routine. Only the journey he's about to take is going to be far from the monotonous trip he's used to. 

A new face shows up, taking her seat opposite Michael. She introduces herself as Joanna; an expert in the study of human behaviour, which she describes as primarily answering the question: What kind of person are you?

To the bewilderment of Michael, she proposes an experiment. Michael gets $75,000 in cash if he can locate the person on the train who doesn't belong there. She appears to know a lot more about him than any other stranger might and in the end he accepts her proposition.

Little does he know the violent escapades that would entail before the final destination, and he soon finds that not only is he caught up in a criminal conspiracy, but his family are too. But if he wants to save their lives, he's going to have to complete this dangerous task.

'The Commuter' is Liam Neeson's latest action thriller. It has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra ('Non-Stop', 'The Shallows'), and the screenplay was written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi in their filmmaking debut, with a little help from 'Non-Stop' writer Ryan Engle. The film is in theatres now.


Starring: , , , , ,
