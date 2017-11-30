'The Mighty Boosh' duo Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt have reunited for a brand new comedy movie which has been amusingly dubbed an 'anti rom com'. Just as intriguing as it sounds, 'Brakes' is chock-full of some of the finest British acting talent we have today.
Set in London, this dark comedy follows a set of nine very different couples who are all going through some kind of weird break-up. As unusual as the reasons behind their separations are, it's nothing compared to what we later discover about how they met and fell in love in the first place.
It has been directed and written by Mercedes Grower in her filmmaking debut; an actress who previously starred alongside 'Brakes' cast members Noel Fielding, Julia Davis and John Milroy on 2010 drama 'Come on Eileen'. She also appears in the film itself as the character Layla.
What gives the film it's unconventional edge is that the script is based entirely around improvisation, making the comedic moments completely raw and authentic. It's no surprise then that it was nominated for the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film at the 2016 Edinburgh International Film Festival.
'Brakes' is in theatres now, and also stars Martin Hancock from 'Cradle to Grave', 'Doctor Who' star Paul McGann, Peter Wight from 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Sightseers' star Steve Oram.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The fourth instalment of the 'Insidious' has already hit theatres and is turning out to...
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his...
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
The ‘X-Men’ franchise takes a horror turn as a new generation of mutants discover their...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.