Director:
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Thriller

They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter in the rain at college to their romantic engagement and the most beautiful wedding to follow that. But all relationships have their problems, and Melinda (Taraji P. Henson) and Robert (Lyriq Bent) were the epitome of that sentiment. 

By the time 18 years had passed, things had grown stale. They were strangers living in the same house, affection and intimacy had become a thing of the blissful past. Melinda starts to suspect that Robert is cheating on her, and her suspicions are soon confirmed. 

Their marriage over, Robert moves in with his new fiance; a beautiful woman named June (Jazmyn Simon) who has everything that Melinda feels she doesn't have, such as youth and a luxurious lifestyle. It doesn't take long for the betrayal and the jealousy to build up a dangerous whirlwind of rage within Melinda; a deadly force that's set to explode come her ex's fateful wedding day. 

'Acrimony' is a psychological thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry ('A Madea Christmas', 'The Single Moms Club'). The filmmaker has certainly been busy this past year, having also been working on the TV series 'If Loving You Is Wrong', 'The Haves and the Have Nots', 'Too Close to Home' and 'Love Thy Neighbor' as well as the movies 'Boo 2! A Madea Halloween' and 'Madea on the Run'. 'Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral' is also coming this year, along with another TV show entitled 'The Paynes'.

'Acrimony' is set for release on March 30th 2018.


Starring: , Jazmyn Simon, , , Ajiona Alexus, , , Jay Hunter, Terayle Hill
