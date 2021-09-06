After a short break of a mere 40 years Abba are back with ten relatively fresh new tracks, including this their latest single - 'I Still Have Faith In You'. The general public still clearly do have a lot of faith in the Swedish pop stars as they've already made this video the number one trending video on YouTube whilst the single itself has amassed close to five million streams on Spotify alone in just four days.
ABBA have been setting and breaking records since they announced their return. Their new album has become the biggest pre-ordered album in the UK, overtaking the previous record set by Take That. The new album, their first since 'The Visitors' in 1981, will be called 'Voyage' and will be released via Polydor on November 5th.
To coincide with the hotly anticipated announcement that the band would be releasing their first new material in four decades there was also the very exciting news that the album would be supported by a virtual tour. The Swedes will appear as digital versions, or avatars of themselves when they perform in front of a live audience. The ABBAtars have been specially created by George Lucas' (Star Wars) Industrial Light and Magic company by a team of 850 people working over several months.
Taking up residency in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, the ABBAtars of Anni-Fred, Agnetha, Benny and Björn will perform their new material, and their greatest hits, accompanied by a live 10-piece band in the specially constructed 'ABBA Arena'. The 'ABBA Voyage Show' begins on May27th with tickets going on sale from September 7th at 10am. More records are bound to be set when the tickets go on sale as they're all expected to be snapped up very, very quickly.
Speaking about ABBA's new material Björn Ulvaeus said recently, "It's about realising that it's inconceivable to be where we are. No imagination could dream up that, to release an album after 40 years and still be the best of friends, and still be enjoying each other's company, and have a total loyalty. Who has experienced that? Nobody."
