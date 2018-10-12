Artist:
Song title: With You
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming album, the details of which are yet to be announced. It will be the follow-up to her 2014 record 'Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse'.

