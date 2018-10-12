Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming album, the details of which are yet to be announced. It will be the follow-up to her 2014 record 'Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse'.
Labrinth has teamed up with Sia and Diplo to form a new supergroup: LSD.
The Struts teamed up with Kesha for a red and gold themed music video as part of their collaboration on 'Body Talks'.
Brody Dalle's band dropped their first new music since 2003's 'Coral Fang'.
