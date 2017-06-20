When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of 'having fun tonight', Jamie could never have guessed what he was getting himself in for. He accepts the request and Courtney tells him to travel down into the basement facility at midnight.
The time arrives and Jamie is finally made aware of Courtney's plan. She asks Jamie to stop her heart for precisely one minute and then bring her back to the land of the living. Jamie's far from convinced that it's a good idea but hears out her plan anyway. Courtney's obsessed with finding out what happens to humans after we die and she's convinced that she'll be able to track it using some high spec medical equipment able to document brain activity.
Reluctantly Jamie accepts Courtney's proposal and they begin their experiment. She's hooked up to multiple machines and Jamie slows her heart down until it finally makes its last beat. Once Courtney is brought back around she tries to explain what she's experienced and compares it to being in the presence of pure energy. What neither of the students knew was that their little experiment would have a lasting impact of their lives. It appears that Courtney has been given a new gift, she's now able to perfectly play the piano, and the other students involved think that she's been "rewired" and made an even better form of who she previously was.
The temptation to gain significant brain power is too much of a draw for the other students and they each take it in turn to have their time on the table, gradually increasing their death time. What starts out as a brain expansion exercise is soon turned into an incredibly dark journey for each of the students involved.
Flatliners 2017 isn't a remake of the original 1990 movie, it's been said to be more of a sequel. The only member of the original cast to star in the new version is Kiefer Sutherland who reprises his role as Dr. Nelson Wright.
