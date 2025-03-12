Mumford and Sons announce 2025 UK and European tour Mumford and Sons are set to hit the road in support of their new album 'RUSHMERE' later this year. SHARE SHARE Mumford and Sons will embark on a UK and European tour later this year

The 'I Will Wait' band will kick off the jaunt in support of their upcoming album, 'RUSHMERE', in Stockholm, Sweden on November 6, with the UK leg kicking off in Glasgow on December 2, and wrapping at The O2 in London on December 10.

The news comes as it was confirmed that Marcus Mumford and co will headline the main stage at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool on May 25.

Tickets go on sale on March 20 at 10am local time via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans who pre-order ‘RUSHMERE’ can access a pre-sale before the general on-sale.

Mumford have joined forces with PLUS1 to donate £1 from every ticket sold to the charity War Child.

'RUSHMERE' is released on March 28 and marks the folk rock band's first studio effort in seven years, following 2018's 'Delta'.

It's also their first full-length release since the departure of former banjoist and lead guitarist Winston Marshall.

The musician left the band in June 2021, after 14 years, due to being embroiled in controversy for praising a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo.

Although it's the first Mumford record for several years, singer Mumford released his debut solo album, 'Self-Titled', in 2022, featuring the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile and Clairo.





Mumford and Sons’ UK and European 2025 dates:





NOVEMBER

6 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

8 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

10 – Uber Arena, Berlin

12 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

14– Adidas Arena, Paris

16 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

17 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

19 – Unipol Arena, Bologna

20 – Hallenstadion, Zurich

21 – Unipol Forum, Milan

23 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

25 – Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon





DECEMBER

2– OVO Hydro, Glasgow

3– Co-op Live, Manchester

5 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

7 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

10 – The O2, London