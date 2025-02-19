John Lydon brands Sex Pistols and Frank Carter's shows 'karaoke' John Lydon believes the Sex Pistols' shows with his replacement Frank Carter are "almost malicious intent" and says it's nothing but "karaoke". SHARE SHARE John Lydon can't understand why the Sex Pistols would perform without him

John Lydon has branded the Sex Pistols and Frank Carter's tour "karaoke".

The former lead singer of the iconic punk rock band has offered up a review of his old bandmates - Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock - and his replacement Carter's iteration of the 'God Save The Queen' band, despite having not seen their gigs.

Taking part in NME's 'Does Rock N Roll Kill Braincells?!' series, he said about Carter: “The poor sausage! Does he know what he’s walked into? Good on him, what a great f***ing opportunity, but there’s something darker going on behind it.

“It’s almost malicious in its intent. And it’s karaoke – that’s all it will ever be."

Lydon says it's about time they released new music.

He continued: "Bloody hell, The Three Stooges in that band have had how many years to write some new songs? That’s what I’d like to hear.”

Lydon - who was known as Johnny Rotten in the group - went on to mention the time Billy Idol and Tony James from Generation X formed a supergroup with Jones and Cook called Generation Sex in 2018 and performed Pistols songs, and he wasn't a fan of that either.

Asked if he had seen any footage from their recent UK gigs, he replied: “No, but Mr Carter has to follow in Billy Idol’s footsteps, doesn’t he?

“Poor Billy! I saw some clips on YouTube and he’s gasping for air – he can’t sing my songs! [Laughs] ‘No Feelings’ is the great separator.”

Lydon recently bemoaned the fact that he's the one who gave the Pistols their "image", and insisted performing without him is "eliminating the point and the purpose of it all".

Speaking on the 'Classic Album Review' podcast, he said: “I wrote the f***ing songs, didn’t I? I gave them the image. I was the frontman. I am the voice what made the whole world sing. “They profess their hatred for me, but they can’t live without me. I am the punishment that goes on giving.”

Asked about their shows with the former Gallows frontman, Lydon said: “I just thought, ‘They’re absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all.’”



