Rock Syd Barrett to be remembered through album and live concert Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett's legacy is set to be marked by a new album. SHARE SHARE Credit: LD Communications

The 80th anniversary of Syd Barrett's birth will be marked by a series of special events.

The Pink Floyd co-founder passed away in July 2006, aged 60, but his legacy in the music business will be celebrated through a spectacular live concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 10, when Kula Shaker will serve as the headline act.

Neil Jones, the co-organiser of the events, said in a statement: "Eighty years after his birth, Syd Barrett’s influence remains as powerful as ever.

"His music, creativity and unique vision continue to inspire artists and audiences across generations.

"It’s especially fitting that this celebration takes place in Cambridge, the city at the heart of his story. Bringing together live music, art and a new album on World Mental Health Day is a fitting tribute to one of the city’s most extraordinary cultural figures."

The 80th anniversary will also be marked with the release of a new album, which has been titled Clowns and Jugglers. The record - which will be released on October 9 - will celebrate Syd’s creative legacy and his enduring influence in the music business.

The eagerly awaited new album will feature brand-new studio recordings, as well as previously unreleased material and standout live performances.

The album will feature some new interpretations of some of Syd and Pink Floyd’s most iconic songs, too.

Rosemary Breen, Barrett’s sister, has voiced her support for the new album and the live concert.

Speaking about the anniversary celebrations, Rosemary said: "The family wholeheartedly support these exciting events in aid of mental health charities. Syd would have been so happy and honoured to know his music was still being enjoyed in Cambridge."

Syd's life, art and cultural impact will also be the focus of a major exhibition that opens on October 3.

Event organisers have announced that the album is available for pre-order now, while tickets for the live concert are on sale via www.cornex.co.uk.