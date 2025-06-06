Sabrina Carpenter thanks men for 'testing me' as she releases rumoured Barry Keoghan diss song Manchild Sabrina Carpenter has shared her hotly rumoured Barry Keoghan diss song, Manchild. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter eye-rolls an ex on new song Manchild

Sabrina Carpenter has thanked "men for testing me" upon the release of her rumoured song about ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The Espresso hitmaker says Manchild - which she co-wrote with songwriting machines Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen - is "the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life."

She penned on Instagram upon the song's release: "i wrote manchild on a random tuesday with amy and jack not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random tuesday of my life

"not only was it so fun to write, but this song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life.

"it sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer ! hence why i wanted to give it to you now- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!

"thank you always and forever for listening

and thank you men for testing me! (sic)"

Although she didn't name the 'Saltburn' actor, 32, she hinted in the caption for the teaser of the track: “this one’s about you!! ‘Manchild’ is out this Thursday 6/5 (sic)"

The exes were first linked in late 2023 and made their relationship public at the Met Gala in May 2024, before they split in December 2024.





The new song follows Sabrina's 2024 Grammy-winning 'Short n' Sweet' album, which was followed by February's deluxe edition, which featured a duet of 'Please Please Please' with Dolly Parton and a new song called 'Busy Woman'.

Meanwhile, the pint-sized pop star is being lined up to star in 'Mamma Mia! 3'.

The 'Taste' hitmaker is wanted by producer Judy Craymer to star in the third movie based on the ABBA musical of the same name in a role connected to the late Donna Sheridan–Carmichael (Meryl Streep).

Craymer told Deadline: "She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Sabrina is known to be a huge fan of ABBA and has performed some of the legendary Swedish group's hits on her 'Short n' Sweet Tour'.