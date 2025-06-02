WATCH: Mariah Carey teases 16th studio album Mariah Carey excited fans on Monday (02.06.25) by teasing her first album since 2018's 'Caution'. SHARE SHARE Mariah Carey is teasing her 16th studio album

Mariah Carey has teased her first studio album since 2018.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday (02.06.25) to tease 'MC16' - the follow-up to 'Caution' - by driving a luxury supercar with just that as the number plate.

After skipping 2005 tune 'It's Like That' from 'The Emancipation of Mimi', a preview is played of an untitled track.

At the end of the clip, 'What's Your TYPE', appears on screen; seemingly a song or album title.



