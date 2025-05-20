Taylor Hawkins' son Shane is touring with his late dad's covers band Chevy Metal, not Foo Fighters Shane Hawkins has dispelled rumours he's taking over from fired Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese. SHARE SHARE Shane Hawkins isn't replacing Josh Freese in Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins' son Shane Hawkins has dispelled rumours he's replacing Josh Freese in Foo Fighters.

The 52-year-old drummer joined the 'Best of You' rockers in 2023 following the death of Taylor the previous year.

He was let go over the weekend with "no reason" given.

Rumours were rife that Shane would be stepping behind the kit for Dave Grohl and co, however, he's actually about to embark on a tour with his late father's covers band, Chevy Metal, in July.

