Green Day unveil deluxe Saviors album, including new single Smash It Like Belushi

The punk rock band announced on Wednesday (09.04.25) they will bring out ‘Saviors (édition de luxe)’, an expanded version of the 2024 album including seven new tracks, on May 23 because they haven't finished having "fun" with the record yet.

The band — comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool — captioned a post on Instagram: “Thought the Saviors fun was over? WRONG. No signs of slowing down here !!”

The ‘American Idiot’ rockers also released one of the new tracks, ‘Smash It Like Belushi’, to accompany the news.

‘Saviors (édition de luxe)’ adds acoustic versions of ‘Suzie Chapstick’ and ‘Father to a Son’ from the original LP, and new tracks ‘F*** Off’, ‘Ballyhoo’, ‘Underdog’, and ‘Stay Young’.

‘Saviors’ reached number one on the UK charts in February 2024, joining the 17 other Green Day albums that have made the Top 75 album chart. It joins Green Day’s other chart-topping albums ‘American Idiot’ (2004), ‘21st Century Breakdown’ (2009), ‘Revolution Radio’ (2016), and ‘Father of All…’ (2020).

Green Day’s next performance will be their headliner at Coachella in California on April 12 and 19.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced the band will be involved in the production of ‘New Years Rev’, a new comedy film inspired by their early years living in a tour van. In the film, three friends mistakenly believe their band is opening for Green Day and journey to LA.