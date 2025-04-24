Green Day to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Green Day will be bestowed with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. SHARE SHARE Green Day will receive the highest honour in Hollywood on May 1

Green Day are set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American pop punk veterans - comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - will receive the highest honour in Hollywood on May 1.

The event will be live-streamed via Walk Of Fame - Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Green Day’s music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives.”

It will be a star-studded unveiling with Marvel star Ryan Reynolds and tennis ace and super-fan, Serena Williams, are set to give speeches, while MTV legened Matt Pinfield will host.

The 'American Idiot' rockers recently announced the deluxe album ‘Saviors (édition de luxe)’, an expanded version of the 2024 album including seven new tracks, which is set for release on May 23.

Green Day captioned a post on Instagram: “Thought the Saviors fun was over? WRONG. No signs of slowing down here !!”

The 'Warning' rockers also released the new song, ‘Smash It Like Belushi’, to accompany the news.

‘Saviors (édition de luxe)’ adds acoustic versions of ‘Suzie Chapstick’ and ‘Father to a Son’ from the original LP, and new tracks ‘F*** Off’, ‘Ballyhoo’, ‘Underdog’, and ‘Stay Young’.

‘Saviors’ reached number one on the UK charts in February 2024, joining the 17 other Green Day albums that have made the Top 75 album chart. It joins Green Day’s other chart-topping albums ‘American Idiot’ (2004), ‘21st Century Breakdown’ (2009), ‘Revolution Radio’ (2016), and ‘Father of All…’ (2020).

Meanwhile, it was recently announced the band will be involved in the production of ‘New Years Rev’, a new comedy film inspired by their early years living in a tour van. In the film, three friends mistakenly believe their band is opening for Green Day and journey to LA.