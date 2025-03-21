Anitta pulls out of Coachella due to 'unexpected personal reasons' Coachella is a performer down after Anitta was forced to cancel her two sets. SHARE SHARE Anitta is no longer performing at Coachella

Brazilian superstar Anitta has pulled out of Coachella due to "unexpected personal reasons".

The 31-year-old star was among the names unveiled on the stacked lineup for the California music extravaganza, with Anitta set to perform on April 12 and 19.

However, she announced on X on March 20: "I was really looking forward to being at Coachella this year, but due to unexpected personal reasons, I won’t be able to perform.

I’m truly grateful to the festival for the invitation, their understanding, and continued support.

"I hope to have the opportunity to join you all in the future and share that special moment together."

Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are this year's headliners.

Travis Scott, BLACKPINK stars Lisa and Jennie, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Tyla, Clairo, Lola Young, Benson Boone, and many more are set to perform across the two weekends.

Coachella takes place on April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.