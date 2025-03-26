CMAT announces second album ‘Euro-Country’ and 2025 tour Irish singer-songwriter CMAT has announced her third studio album, 'Euro-Country', set for release on August 29. SHARE SHARE CMAT has announced details of her new album, 'Euro-Country', plus a 2025 tour

Irish singer and songwriter CMAT has announced her new album, ‘Euro-Country’.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating CMAT’s second studio effort following her previous successes, and now she has confirmed the new record will be out on August 29.

Along with the announcement of the new LP, CMAT has announced a new set of UK/Ireland and European dates, with tickets going on general sale at 10am on April 4.

CMAT tackles some deep topics on the album and she believes it's her "best" work to date.

She wrote: “EURO-COUNTRY is the type of loss, pain and lack of community that I feel we are suffering from under modern capital isolation.”

Furthermore, she describes her latest single ‘Running/Planning’, which is available to stream now, as being an abstract view of societal pressure on women through a relationship, adding: “Running/Planning is about having to chase your own tail to be good enough to exist.”

'Euro-Country' will take on themes such as relationships, identity, grief and personal reflections giving it potential to be her deepest work yet.

She said: “EURO-COUNTRY is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself.. Mainly because it was making me go crazy."

In 2023, CMAT broke through with her much-lauded album ‘Crazymad, For Me’, which cemented her place in the music scene as well as reaching number one in Ireland and earning a Mercury Prize nomination.



