Charli xcx films new movie based on Brat success in London as new cast members unveiled Charli xcx has been spotted filming her new movie 'In Moment' in London. SHARE SHARE Charli xcx has been filming her upcoming film 'In Moment' in London this week

Charli xcx has started filming her upcoming movie 'The Moment' in London.

The upcoming flick is inspired by her epic rise to pop superstardom following the viral success of her 2024 LP 'Brat'.

As well as the 'Guess' hitmaker, the last includes Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette and Trew Mullen.

New additions revealed this week by Film Updates include Isaac Cole Powell (The Franchise, Our Son), Rish Shah (Do Revenge, Ms. Marvel), Kate Berlant (Dream Scenario, Don’t Worry Darling) and Jamie Demetriou (The Afterparty, Cruella).

The practically autobiographical film will be helmed by Aidan Zamiri and produced by the Grammy winner for A24.

Charli has been spotted filming at London's Nobu this week and was seen with a cigarette in her hand on set, which is very on-trend for 'Brat'.

Describing a Brat girl, Charli said: “That girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown.

“But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it’s Brat. You’re Brat. That’s Brat.”

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Charli is basically playing herself in The Moment and it’s inspired by her story.

“It tells of a pop star who is preparing for her first headline arena tour, and will show fans exactly what goes into something like that — and how it affects the person at the centre of it all.

“Brat ended up becoming a cultural movement and the film will take in the impact this had on Charli and on the industry.

“She’s been filming for the past few days in London and has shown herself to be a decent actress.

“But that’s not too challenging when your character is you.”