Tom Grennan teases new album with 'different sound' Tom Grennan has teased a whole new sound on his upcoming fourth studio album, 'Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn't Want to Be'.





The British chart-topper recently shared the third single, ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, from his upcoming LP 'Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn't Want to Be' - the follow-up to 2023's 'What Ifs and Maybes' - and he has now teased he's gone in a whole new direction.

‘Boys Don’t Cry’ followed September's ‘Higher’ and January's ‘Shadowboxing’.

Speaking about about his new record, Grennan told The Mirror: "I've got a new single coming out, a new album which is finished.

"Everything's good, I'm really excited. The new music is definitely a different sound, so I'm looking forward to seeing if people love it or not.

"But in all honesty, I'm nearly 30 now and it's taken me up til now, I'm finally the artist that I wanted to be and I'm making the music that I really loved and I've taken inspiration from old records, new records and really dived into different sounds and different instruments. I've loved every second of it. Hopefully it goes well."

Grennan will embark on his biggest UK and Ireland arena tour, which will kick off on September 3, in Bournemouth, England, and hit 11 cities, including London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Manchester.

Grennan will also headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 23. Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, Barry Can’t Swim, and The Wombats are also set to perform at the three-day festival in Sefton Park, Liverpool.



