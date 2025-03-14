Tom Grennan unveils new '80s-tinged single Boys Don’t Cry Tom Grennan has released ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, the third single from his album ‘Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be’, set for release August 15. SHARE SHARE Tom Grennan has released his new song 'Boys Don't Cry' with an important message for his fellow men

Tom Grennan has gone '80s on his huge new song, 'Boys Don't Cry'.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter — who is known for indie pop tunes including ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘Not Over Yet’ — has shared the latest track from his forthcoming LP, ‘Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be’, and it carries an important mental health message about men feeling like they cannot show their emotions in fear of not being manly enough.

Grennan said of the track: “‘Boys Don't Cry’ is the tonic to the negative ‘man up’ usage, a term used by us lads who find it hard to deal with other vulnerability and in fact our own. It’s the song that helped me go, ‘do you know what? I'm comfortable with being able to cry and process emotions.”

The Bedford-born artist said he drew inspiration from wanting to “have that conversation” about stigma around men’s emotions.

He continued: “It’s a difficult situation being a lad around people when they get emotional, or being emotional yourself and talking about it.”

‘Boys Don’t Cry’ is the third single from Grennan’s follow-up to 2023's 'What Ifs and Maybes', following September's ‘Higher’ and January's ‘Shadowboxing’.

The release of ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ comes shortly after Monday’s (10.03.25) announcement that Grennan will headline BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 23. Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, Barry Can’t Swim, and The Wombats are also set to perform at the three-day festival in Sefton Park, Liverpool.

Grennan will also embark on his biggest UK and Ireland arena tour, which will kick off on September 3, in Bournemouth, England, and hit 11 cities, including London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Manchester.



