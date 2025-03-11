Luke Combs is speaking out on battling a ‘particularly wicked’ type of OCD The country singer has shared his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder following a nasty flare-up on his tour in January. SHARE SHARE The country singer has shared his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder following a flare-up on his tour in January





Luke Combs has shared his battle with a "particularly wicked" form of OCD after a recent flare-up on tour.

The country superstar — whose hits include ‘Beautiful Crazy’ and ‘The Kind of Love We Make’ — has opened up about his experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder, which he has struggled with since he was 12.

Someone with OCD can experience intrusive thoughts that cause distress and perform repetitive physical or mental acts in order to prevent or counteract the thoughts and relieve the distress.

In an interview with '60 Minutes Australia', Combs, who has pure O, or purely obsessional OCD, said: "It’s thoughts, essentially, that you don’t want to have."

“They cause you stress, and then you’re stressed out, and then the stress causes you to have more of the thoughts, and then you don’t understand why you’re having them, and you’re trying to get rid of them, but trying to get rid of them makes you have more of them.”

The 35-year-old American star admits it's extremely difficult to control.

He said: “It’s very tedious to pull yourself out of it … I just have to accept that [the thoughts are] happening and then just go, ‘Whatever, dude. It’s happening.’”

The ‘When It Rains It Pours’ singer went on to recall a nasty flare-up during his tour of Australia and New Zealand in January.

He said: “When it hits, man, it can be all-consuming. If you have a flare-up of it … you could think about it 45 seconds of every minute for weeks.”



