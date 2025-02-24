Oasis in with a chance of landing UK number one with Whatever after 31 years Oasis are competing with Kendrick Lamar and Chappell Roan for a UK number one with their 1994 Christmas single 'Whatever'. SHARE SHARE Oasis' 1994 Christmas single 'Whatever' has re-entered the charts and is vying for number one after more than three decades

Oasis are in with a chance of scoring a number one with their 1994 Christmas single 'Whatever' after 31 years.

The Britpop legends' first non-album single and Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Drake diss song 'Not Like Us' are both vying for the top spot in the UK's Official Singles Chart this week.

Kendrick is just 500 chart units away from the top spot and Chappell Roan’s 'Pink Pony Club' could also take the crown.

It comes after 'Whatever' was re-issued on Friday (21.02.25) on a pink and blue splatter vinyl with the B-side ‘(It’s Good) To Be Free’ to mark its 30th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Oasis' singles collection 'Time Flies... 1994–2009' - which 'Whatever' featured on - recently reached an impressive milestone of spending a whole decade (520 weeks) in the UK's Official Albums Streaming Chart.

Eminem's 2005 compilation 'Curtain Call: The Hits', 'Adele's '21', Bob Marley and the Wailers' 'Legend' and 'Back to Black' by Amy Winehouse are among a select few to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Oasis' frontman Liam Gallagher recently claimed the band will start working on the setlist for their eagerly awaited reunion tour just a month before it begins.

The 'Live Forever' rockers are hitting the road for their first live shows in 16 years, with the ‘Oasis Live ’25 Tour’ set to kick off on July 4 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Earlier this month, Liam was asked on X/Twitter: “Have you been going over the set list each day or havnt touched it yet ? (sic)”

To which, he replied: “We start fannying about in June.”

The rock’n’roll star has also repeatedly told fans he is “working out” to get in shape for the mammoth jaunt - which will see him and formerly estranged sibling, Noel Gallagher, the group’s guitarist, back onstage together for the first time since Oasis split following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009.

The much-anticipated jaunt will also see Oasis play North America, Australia, South America, and Asia.

Tickets sold out in record time and the group faced a backlash after Ticketmaster introduced dynamic pricing, meaning many fans paid a great deal more than the standard ticket prices and faced lengthy virtual queues.