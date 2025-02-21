Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante eyes Poppy collab after being mistaken for her at the Grammys Courtney LaPlante would love to record music with Poppy or tour together. SHARE SHARE Courtney LaPlante would love to collaborate with Poppy

Courtney LaPlante says she wants to collaborate or tour with Poppy after being mistaken for the singer at the Grammy Awards.

The Spiritbox frontwoman played along and pretended she was the alternative star when an interviewer failed to recognise her on the red carpet at the prestigious music bash in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Fortunately, Courtney didn't take it to heart.

Asked if she anticipated the interview going viral, she told NME: “No! I feel bad because in our world, everyone is like, ‘How dare that lady not know who you are!’ Do you guys know where we are? No one here knows who we are. They are holding a card, they just interviewed, like, Sabrina Carpenter. They don’t know who we are! I am so passionate about Knocked Loose and Poppy’s success that I am very well-versed in every incredible thing they accomplished last year – I felt I could answer every single question that they asked me. I never thought that the Poppy interview would be the thing that would [stick]…”

Asked if a collaboration could now be on the cards, she said: “That’s my joke with all these awesome people I’ve met, I’ve got to figure out a way to pay you to hang out with me. Maybe we have to go on tour or do some songs together, but you’re hanging out with me, whether it’s a contractual obligation or not. I think she’s really cool.”

Meanwhile, Courtney recently teamed up with PVRIS on a new version of their classic track 'My House' to mark its 10th anniversary, get all the details here.