PVRIS re-release My House with Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante PVRIS have re-released 'My House' with Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante. SHARE SHARE PVRIS and Courtney LaPlante release new version of 'My House'

PVRIS have re-released their 2014 hit 'My House' featuring Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante.

Now the sole project of Lyndsey Gunnulfsen, the alternative star has joined forces with fellow female rock vocalist Courtney on an updated rendition of the song from their acclaimed debut album 'White Noise', which turned 10 in November.

The pair came to team up on the song after Lyndsey learned that Spiritbox were inspired by PVRIS.

In a statement, Lyndsey said: "It was such an honour to have Courtney featured on this re-release. I didn’t know until meeting her that White Noise was one of the inspirations to Spiritbox. After learning that and seeing the incredible world she’s created from that inspiration, it feels full circle now, and it was only right to have her be a part of this re-release."

As well as having the same music tastes, the singers have both experienced what it's like not to be taken "seriously" in the male-dominated rock/alternative space, and Lyndsey admits it feels "healing and powerful" to sing with Courtney.

She reflected: "The album first came out at a time when women were still extremely commoditised in the rock/alternative space, and the fight to be embraced and taken seriously, simply as artists, was even more prevalent than it still is today. 10 years later, there’s been a lot of progress, but there’s still much work to be done. It feels really healing and powerful to get to share this song with someone who I know has had much of that same experience and has been fighting that same battle just as long, if not longer."

Praising Courtney for setting the "bar so high" with Spiritbox, Lyndsey concluded: "Not only is she an incredible person and performer, she has such a distinct and dialled vision with Spiritbox. The high standard of precision, artistic integrity, and vision, both sonically and visually, that she’s brought into the rock/alternative scene with Spiritbox, I feel has set the bar so high, and to have done that as a woman in a scene still so heavily occupied by men, it feels like the most badass power move. Take notes everyone!"

Both singers are no strangers to collaborations; Spiritbox previously joined forces with rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion on a rock remix of her track 'Cobra', while PVRIS teamed up with RAYE on 2020's 'Thank You'.

PVRIS recently announced the 'White Noise' 10th anniversary tour, which includes a US leg in spring and UK/Europe dates in the summer.

Stream 'My House' featuring Courtney LaPlante on all streaming services now.