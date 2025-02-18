BRIT nominees Ezra Collective share new dance tune Body Language featuring Sasha Keable Jazz quintet Ezra Collective have returned with new dance tune 'Body Language', a collaboration with Sasha Keable. SHARE SHARE Ezra Collective and Sasha Keable join forces on new single 'Body Language'

Ezra Collective have shared their new single 'Body Language', featuring British Colombian singer-songwriter Sasha Keable.

An ode to Latin America, the award-winning British jazz quintet - comprising drummer and bandleader Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and tenor saxophonist James Mollison – celebrate the vibrant culture and community in London with the joyous dance track.

The Mercury Prize-winning outfit – who are nominated for four BRIT Awards this year, including Album of the Year for 2024’s acclaimed ‘Dance, No One's Watching’ – said: “Body Language is a tribute to the Latin American communities of London that deeply inspire us. A collaboration with a friend who has been part of the EZ family for years. The language of the body is dancing and this song is a celebration of this.”

Sasha – who has toured with Ezra Collective - added: “I’m so happy to be coming full circle with the boys on this collab after touring years ago together. It feels like the timing couldn’t be better as we get ready to road test Body Language in Latin America, my motherland. This record holds a special place in my heart on so many levels.”

The collaboration comes off the back of Ezra Collective’s Latin America tour.

Meanwhile, reacting to their BRITs nods, the group said: "Our BRITs nominations for 2025 are a celebration of a 12-year journey - starting out playing at pubs to our friends and family, to loads of special firsts along the way.

"We're beyond grateful for the support and encouragement at every step of the journey."

Ezra Collective face competition from Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’, The Cure’s ‘Songs of a Lost World’, Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’, and ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’ by The Last Dinner Party.

The winners will be unveiled at the ceremony at London’s The O2 arena on March 1.