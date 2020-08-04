Millie Bobby Brown has been left ''broken'' by the death of her beloved dog.

The 'Stranger Things' star is mourning the passing of her beloved English mastiff Dolly, whom she has had as a pet since 2011.

Millie posted an emotional video and photo montage of canine pal - set to Bruno Mars ballad 'Talking To The Moon' - which showed the pooch through the years she was part of Millie's family.

Mille captioned the post: ''In 2011, we received this blessing to our family. 9 years later, you turned into everyone's best friend. Your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. Your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable.

''My heart has broken today. You were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met dolly, you know how special she truly was.''

The 16-year-old actress also recalled some of the trips around the globe she had shared with Dolly by her side.

Millie wrote: ''As I held your paw while you were going to heaven ... I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. You name it, Dolly had probably been there. I'll never forget you. Never.

''All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind. I love you Dolly Brown. You will always be our #1.''

Fans and friends of the star shared their condolence in the comments, with 'Stranger Things' co-star Noah Schapp writing: ''Rest easy dolly.''

TV star Stacey Solomon commented: ''So sorry Millie... thinking of you all. Love u to the moon and back.''

Dolly was one of the three English Mastiffs owned by Millie's family, along with Ronnie and Reggie. She also adopted a poodle named Winnie to help her cope with anxiety when travelling earlier this year.