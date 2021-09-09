On the day that Lana Del Rey confirmed the release date of her new album, 'Blue Banisters', she also dropped the latest single to be lifted from it - 'Arcadia'. Lana's follow up to 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club', was originally penciled in for a July release date but it has now been confirmed that her eighth studio album will be out on October 22nd.
Lana Del Rey shared three tracks from the forthcoming album earlier this year when on May 20th she simultaneously released the title track of her new album as well as it's opening track 'Textbook' and 'Wildflower Wildfire'. 'Arcadia' is the fourth song to be lifted from the fifteen track album that is said to chronicle her life to date.
Taking to Instagram to explain more about the album Lana said, "I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now. If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning. This song hits somewhere in the middle and by the time the record drops you will hear where we’re at today. As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world. And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity. Thank you to my friends over the last 18 years who have been an example of attraction not promotion. I’ve never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you’re interested this album does tell it- and does pretty much nothing more."
Lana's new track is soft, slow, sensual and typically sultry with some brilliant, very original, lyrics within it. There's not another singer that could pull off the lines - "My chest, the Sierra Madre, My hips, every high and byway, That you trace with your fingertips like a Toyota, Run your hands over me like a Land Rover" quite like Lana Del Rey and that's why we love her.
