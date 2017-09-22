Director: Michael Carney
Year: 2017

When Deborah Hall (Renée Zellweger) has a dream about a poor wise man and ends up meeting him where she works at a canteen for homeless people, she knows that fate must have brought them together. Her marriage is on the rocks with her and her art dealer husband Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear) living completely separate lives. She urges him to befriend this strange man, who many have branded as dangerous, because she thinks their frienship could change the lives of everyone around them. His name is Denver (Djimon Hounsou) and, of course, Ron's family and associates are doing everything they can to dissuade him from helping this good-for-nothing bum - but it isn't long before they realise that he's exactly the opposite of everything they thought. He manages to bring Deborah and Ron closer together than ever before, while teaching everybody that each and every one of us is as different as each other.

Based on the New York Times Bestseller by the real Ron Hall, Denver Moore and Lynn Vincent (of which the full name is 'Same Kind of Different As Me: A Modern-Day Slave, an International Art Dealer, and the Unlikely Woman Who Bound Them Together'), it has been directed by Michael Carney in his directorial debut, and he also co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Foard and Hall. It is, of course, a true story, and the movie is set to his theatres on October 20th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , Thomas Francis Murphy
