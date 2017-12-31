Director:
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

It’s the year 2045 and the only way to survive on Earth is to escape it, by living in a virtual reality game called the OASIS (Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation). Based on Ernest Cline’s bestselling novel and directed by Steven Spielberg, ‘Ready Player One’ hits theatres this spring.

Tye Sheridan stars in ‘Ready Player One’Tye Sheridan stars in ‘Ready Player One’

Wade Watts is an orphaned teenager whose parents gave him a name that sounded like a superhero’s alter-ego. But in the reality of 2045, Wade is living in the ‘stacks’, an overpopulated, poverty stricken area of Columbus Ohio,

Wade escapes the drudgery of his life by playing OASIS, an MMORPG where users can create an alternative life for themselves. But when the creator of OASIS James Halliday (Mark Rylance) dies, he offers the chance to win his fortune to whoever can find a digital Easter egg hidden inside the game.

Wade decides to compete in the game where he’ll face off with not only other OASIS players - but corporate enemies who will stop at nothing to take control of the virtual world.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, the screenplay for ‘Ready Player One’ is written by the book’s author Ernest Cline and The Avengers story writer Zak Penn. The film stars Tye Sheridan, best known as the X-Men’s Cycolops and ‘Bates Motel’s’ Olivia Cooke, with a supporting cast which includes Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, T.J. Miller and Ben Mendelsohn.

‘Ready Player One’ is released on March 30, 2018.

Mark Rylance plays the creator of OASIS James HallidayMark Rylance plays the creator of OASIS James Halliday

Starring Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T. J. Miller, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe, Hannah John-Kamen,Philip ZhaoRalph InesonLetitia Wright, Mckenna Grace

