After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the Iraq war, former Navy Corpsman Larry 'Doc' Shepherd (Steve Carell) hits up his old buddy Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) for support. They served during the Vietnam war together thirty years previously, so Sal doesn't think twice about abandoning his bar and driving him out to meet another of their former comrades: Reverend Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne). The latter is not exactly thrilled to see his old friends, especially when they represent not the most holiest areas of his past, but after hearing Doc's story he's willing to accompany them to Arlington, Texas to say a last farewell to Doc's son.
Of course, it's not quite as simple as that. Upon their arrival, Doc can't help feeling resentful about how his son was taken from him, and decides that he wants to take his body back home with him. The military are at odds with Doc's decision, deeming it more respectful to allow him to be laid to rest at Arlington, but if the only thing that Doc can give his child now is a proper memorial with his loved ones in the town he was raised, he'll be damned if anyone tries to stop him.
At first glance, this seems like a story of grief, of heroism and of the importance of family, but really this is a tale of true friendship; of a brotherhood that has the power to span decades if properly nurtured.
Described as 'a spiritual sequel' to Hal Ashby's Academy Award nominated 1973 film 'The Last Detail', 'Last Flag Flying' is a comedy drama based on the 2005 novel by Darryl Ponicsan who also wrote the book adapted for the former. Directed by Richard Linklater ('Everybody Wants Some!!', 'Boyhood', 'Before Midnight'), the movie's screenplay was a collaborative effort between both Linklater and Ponicsan. It was shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be released in theatres on November 3rd 2017.
