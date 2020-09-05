Eva Longoria says women are ''being hit harder'' by the coronavirus pandemic because they are responsible for the household.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star feels that women are struggling more during the health crisis because of the ''household responsibilities'' they undertake including schooling and healthcare.

She explained: ''Women are being hit harder by the global pandemic because we take the brunt of household responsibilities ... We make the decisions about schooling, we make the decisions about healthcare, we're the CEOs of our homes so the mental health of women needs to be nurtured.''

Eva has been turning to her friends and meditation to help her cope with these big responsibilities and protect her mental health.

Asked how she is coping with it herself, she added to the Mail Online: ''For me that involves my girlfriends, that means my sisters, more than ever, I need my friends. Meditation, we need to take care of our mental and spiritual health at this time for sure.''

Meanwhile, Eva previously revealed her mother taught her the importance of ''staying true to her most authentic self''.

The 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star.recalled: ''As I stepped onto the bus, all I saw was a sea of blonde hair. Kids who did not look like me. At that moment, everyone turned around to stare at me, and my bean taco. And as I stared back, I noticed they were all eating the same thing [Pop Tart's]. I took my seat next to one of the kids and I immediately asked, 'What's that?!' And the kid responded, 'What's that?' And then I heard one of them whisper, 'She's Mexican.' It was apparently a fact that explained me. And I remember thinking, 'That's weird, what's a Mexican?' Even though I didn't know what the word meant, I knew it wasn't a good thing. [I asked for a Pop Tart] and she looked at me like I was out of my mind. She was like, 'Those things are four dollars a box. You know how many bean tacos I could make for four dollars?' So, do you know what my mom packed for me for breakfast the next day? Two bean tacos. She said, 'You go and you share your culture. Never forget where you came from.'''