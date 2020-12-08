Cher and Dolly Parton are set to perform at Cyndi Lauper's 'Home for the Holidays' benefit concert.

The 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' hitmaker has announced the star-studded line-up for her 10th annual Cyndi Lauper & Friends gig, which raises funds for True Colors United, the non-profit organisation the singer founded in 2008, which addresses the issue of youth homelessness in the US, particularly among the LGBTQ+ community.

The event will be live-streamed on TikTok on December 11, and YouTube and Facebook on December 13.

The likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, King Princess, and the cast of Broadway’s 'Kinky Boots’ are set to perform.

With Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Whoopi Goldberg set to make guest appearances.

The ‘True Colors’ hitmaker announced on Instagram: “I am so honored and excited to announce the line-up for the 10th annual Cyndi Lauper & Friends ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert. See you there!”

Meanwhile, Cyndi recently revealed she once turned down the chance to produce the late soul and jazz legend Etta James because she feared she’d “ruin her career”.

She recalled: "There was one time that Etta James came up to me and she wanted me to produce her. And I so wanted to, but because everybody kept telling me all the time that I will ruin everything, I thought if I worked with her, I would ruin her career and I didn't want to ruin her. I said, 'Oh yeah.' But I never followed through because I thought I would be the ruination of everyone. And so, I'm sorry now, but it happened."