Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'. The autobiographical song tells of Billie's life under the spotlight, her fans sometimes over bearing attention and the need for an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) so that she could at least keep some secrets.
The troubling tale of being preyed upon by a stalker who "Says he's Satan and he'd like to meet" is all too real for Eilish who was granted a temporary restraining order earlier this year against 23 year old John Hearle who had been camping outside her property and sending "extremely disturbing" letters to the 19 year old.
'NDA' highlights the affect of all the unwanted attention as Billie sings, "Thirty under thirty for another year (Another year), I can barely go outside, I think I hate it herе (Think I hate it here), Maybе I should think about a new career. Somewhere in Kaua'i where I can disappear." Thankfully she's not chosen another career and she's not moved to any of the Hawaiian Islands.
The multi Grammy winning artist's new track is the fifth single to be lifted from Billie's hotly anticipated new album, 'Happier Than Ever'. With the release date of her second full length album now only three weeks away fans are devouring any detail they can get hold of that might indicate a clue to what's on the record. Having already released 'my future', 'Therefore I Am', 'Your Power' and more recently 'Lost Cause' there are still 11 as yet unreleased, unheard songs to look forward to when the new album drops.
Billie teased her new track via her Instagram page on the 2nd of July with a blurry pic from the video shoot and the coded caption, "NDA” SONG AND VIDEO OUT NEXT FRIDAY JULY 9TH JSHVKSJCIKSHCJSKCBUSKSK PRE-SAVE IN BIOOOOO." A day ahead of the video premier Billie wrote “NDA” OUT THIS FRIDAY 7/9, MUSIC VIDEO OUT AT 12AM ET EEEEEEEEEEE i can’t wait for this one. one of my favorite videos i’ve directed." We couldn't agree more with Billie Eilish. The video is stylish, atmospheric, dramatic and perfectly tailored to suit the fantastic new tune.
'Happier Than Ever' is set for release on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope.
