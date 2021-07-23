It’s 10 years since we lost the legendary Amy Winehouse, but her legacy is far from forgotten. Her second album ‘Back to Black,’ released in 2006, remains one of the greatest albums of all time and the titular track, one of the most emotional songs ever written.
‘Back to Black’ is Amy’s best-selling single after ‘Rehab,’ and details the heartbreak in her high profile on/off relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil; specifically when he went back to his ex-girlfriend six months into their relationship.
It’s a 60s soul anthem and a timeless classic that’s been re-produced by the likes of Beyoncé and André 3000, Elbow, Florence Welch, and Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus.
The black and white video has more than 600 million views on YouTube and sees Amy in a funeral procession, paying her respects to a grave marked “R.I.P. the Heart of Amy Winehouse” - a shot that was removed after her death out of respect for the singer. It was filmed at Abney Park Cemetery in London.
The album won Amy Winehouse a Brit Award and six Grammys, and would go on to be the subject of a documentary film in 2018 entitled ‘Amy Winehouse: Back to Black’.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
As with his Formula One documentary Senna, filmmaker Asaf Kapadia cleverly uses archival footage to...