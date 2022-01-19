'Oh My God', Adele's second most successful track from her latest album, finally gets an official video release after spending eight weeks on the UK chart. Having topped out the singles charts at number two, 'Oh My God', didn't quite reach the heady heights of the lead track, 'Easy On Me'.
'Easy On Me', the first single released from Adele's fourth full length studio album, '30', went straight to number one and remained there for eight weeks. Her comeback single, released on October 14th, allayed any fears that her popularity may have waned since the release of her last album, '25', in 2015.
'30', which only saw the light of day on November 19th, gave Adele the biggest selling UK album of 2021, beating the likes of Ed Sheeran's '=', ABBA's 'Voyage' and Olivia Rodrigo's breakthrough debut album 'Sour'. Adkins was not quite as successful with her singles, failing to make the top ten best sellers of 2021, according to figures complied by the BPI (British Phonographic Industry). The singles chart was headed up by Sheeran with his summer hit, 'Bad Habits', followed by two tracks from Rodrigo - 'Good For U' and 'Drivers Licence'.
Adele's triumphant return wasn't just confined to the UK however. Adele also scooped the best selling album of 2019 in the U.S, beating other major releases by Billie Eilsh, Drake, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. '30' realised sales of 1.464 million copies, had the biggest opening week of any album with 839,000 units sold and saw out the year by topping the Billboard chart for the final four weeks.
The video for 'Oh My God', shot entirely in black and white and directed by Sam Brown (Coca Cola/Ladbrokes/Volkswagen/LLoyds), sees multiple polka dot clad Adele's sing as a variety of dancers perform around her. The mix of real time and slow motion footage make for a compelling video that deftly uses elements of performance art to enhance the soulful song.
