Artist:
Song title: How Could You Babe
Time: 03.55
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Alternative

Following the release of 'How Could You Babe' on 20th January 2015, Tobias Jesso Jr. has released a music video for the single, ahead of its appearance on his debut album, 'Goon', set for release on 17th March 2015.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Tobias Jesso Jr. - How Could...

Tobias Jesso Jr. - Hollywood Video