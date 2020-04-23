Taylor Swift has hit out at Big Machine Records after it was revealed they were releasing an album of live performances of her old songs.

The 'Lover' hitmaker has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss Scott Borchetta when he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun - whom Taylor has accused of bullying her - and with it handed Scooter her back catalogue of master recordings, which he now has the rights to.

And now Taylor has fumed as it was revealed her old tracks will be rereleased on the new LP.

In a lengthy statement posted to her social media accounts, she shared: ''I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2018 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight. I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realised that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money.''

Meanwhile, Taylor previously insisted ''ownership'' is ''really important''.

She said: ''I think [writing] is really important - also from the side of ownership over what you do and make. Even if you aren't a natural writer, you should try to involve yourself in the messages you're sending.''