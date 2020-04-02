Charlotte McKinney's face masks are her ''lifesavers''.

The 26-year-old actress and model is a big skincare fan and adores using face masks to keep her skin looking fresh.

She said: ''I am using my favourite, Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask. It's my go-to lifesaver when I have a hormonal breakout ... I usually just wake up and chug a ton of water. I then will wash my face with Dr. Barbara's cleansing soap, remove everything because I sometimes sleep in a face mask so I'll remove the face mask and then I will use a balancing toner. Then I use Hyaluronic Serum, my go to product, I could drink it. Put it all over myself.''

And Charlotte likes to listen to ''smooth jazz'' when she is doing her morning self-care routine.

She added: ''If it's morning, I look a smooth jazz. Anything kind of calming. Lately I've just been waking up to the news.''

Charlotte also loves dry brushing her face, which removes dead skin cells and helps to get her ''lymphatic system going''.

Speaking to Masked and Answered with Marie Claire, she shared: ''Besides a good face mask, I love to dry brush and get my lymphatic system going. After that I'll take a warm epsom salt bath and put some essential oils into it.''

Meanwhile, the blonde model previously revealed she uses a special stone tool to work on her skincare.

She shared: ''I've got into this new tool by Georgia Louise, which is a butterfly-shaped stone that moves my lymph nodes and helps with lymphatic drainage, which helps me de-puff.''