5 Seconds of Summer could ''write a whole book'' about touring with One Direction.

The 'Old Me' hitmakers rose to international fame when they toured with One Direction as their opening act on their 'Take Me Home Tour' in 2013, and have now praised the boy band - who went on hiatus in late 2015 - as being ''incredible'' musicians with a ''fascinating career''.

Drummer Ashton Irwin said: ''We've been on some strange co-tours. Well, if you just think about who we are, and our influences, and even from the songs we've picked and obviously our influences are different from who we've toured with.

''We started our career touring with the biggest band ever, One Direction, and that was honestly I think we could write a whole book about that experience. I don't know if we're allowed to but they have a fascinating career, man.

''I think we saw their first arena shows, and we saw their very last stadium shows together, and we saw the dressing rooms together, and we saw them apart, and we saw them from top to bottom, and it was an incredible thing to admire, and see, and watch them conquer the world like they did.''

The band - which also consists of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, and Calum Hood - went on to support the 'History' hitmakers on both their 'Where We Are Tour' in 2014 and for four shows of their 2015 'On The Road Again Tour'.

Ashton added that watching One Direction - which is made up of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and former member Zayn Malik - play their ''two hour powerhouse set'' was ''insane'', and helped the 'She Looks So Perfect' musicians with their own sets.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, he said: ''Particularly touring the US, but then we toured arenas with them and then we did their stadium tour, and watching them grow into stadium performers was insane. What an insane thing to watch, and we sold about four records at the time and we had a 20 minute set and all we were doing was getting out there to play 20 minutes and then we just got to watch them play a two hour powerhouse set. It was all fascinating, and I feel like we have so many experiences and such diversity with our touring now.''