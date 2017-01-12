Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has added her voice to the backlash surrounding the ‘whitewashing’ in the casting of Joseph Fiennes, a white actor, as her father in the upcoming series ‘Urban Myths’.

The 18 year old wrote on Twitter in response to a question asked by a Michael Jackson fan podcast, saying that the first press release images showing what Fiennes looked like playing the King of Pop, which were released on Wednesday (January 11th), made her “want to vomit”.

@TheMJCast i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

46 year old English actor Fiennes, more accustomed to roles in movies like Shakespeare In Love and Elizabeth, said last year that he was “shocked” to have been awarded the part. The casting announcement drew outrage back then, which has been reignited this week with more than 20,000 people signing a petition to boycott the short film.

“I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” Michael’s daughter tweeted. “It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well.”

‘Urban Myths’ is a collection of stories about possibly apocryphal tales that happened in Hollywood and the celebrity world. One of the tales is about a road trip that Jackson took in 2001 directly after the September 11th attacks with Marlon Brando (Brian Cox) and Elizabeth Taylor (Paris’ godmother, played by Stockard Channing).

The petition was set up on the site Care 2, and says: “It's easy to see why the story would make a compelling film - but it's harder to understand why the actor best known for his role in Shakespeare In Love was the first choice to play one of the world's most iconic black musicians.”

It also describes how the film deals insensitively with Jackson’s struggle with the condition vitiligo, which caused the lightening of his skin. “This casting is an insult to the very real professional struggles and health issues Jackson dealt with during his lifetime,” it continued.

The iconic singer died in 2009 at the age of 50.

