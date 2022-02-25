Gladys Knight misses Michael Jackson "every day" and is "so sad that he's not here anymore"
Glady Knight misses Michael Jackson “every day”.
The ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ is believed to be one who discovered the Jackson 5 - the boyband the King of Pop was in before he went solo - and labelled herself “an older sister” to Michael, who died in 2009, aged 50.
The 77-year-old Motown hitmaker told the Mirror: “I still miss him every day. Me and Michael, we started at a very young age. I know his mum and dad and brothers and sister. He knew all of my kids, we were very tight together. I’m so sad that he’s not here anymore.
“We would do shows together and afterwards sit in the lobby and just talk about life.
The Grammy winner called him “an amazing young man” while she reminisced about spending time together with their children.
Gladys said: “I remember one day he came over to my house, because he was friends with my kids, and we were having fun. And then he asked me something and it almost made me cry.
“He said, ‘Gladys, how do you make a family?’ I said, Michael, you’ll be able to have one, it’s got to be in your spirit, you’ve got to calm yourself down. It’s who you love, that’s what it is.
“You’ve got to take that time away, and one day love will fall into your lap. I think about him every day. He was an amazing young man.
“I love his mom, she reminds me of my mom and they were good friends too.
“Both of them tried to keep us on the straight and narrow.”
As well as spilling about the ‘Bad’ hitmaker, the ‘Heard It Through the Grapevine’ singer admitted that she attributes “love” to keeping her youthful looks.
After being asked about how she keeps looking “so good”, Gladys said: “I don’t have any secrets, I just lurve."
She added: “Love keeps you in a certain way, you know what I’m saying?” and makes sure to tell her 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren about its importance.
Glady said: “I teach them how to love, that’s how they get their spirits right. It’s love that makes the world go round.”
The Empress of Soul also has plenty of “love” for her fans as gets ramped up to tour the UK in the summer.
She said: “Oh yeah, I love them, and when I say love it’s really for real. They give love back to me too. They hug me and they say, ‘ooh yeah that feels really good’.”
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
Since no one will ever see the epic show, the next best thing is this...