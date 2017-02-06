McFly have found songwriting ''hard''.

The boy band, which is comprised of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, have teased they are working on their new album and they have a ''good chunk'' of the forthcoming completed, but it has taken them ''a while'' to put it together because they struggle to sit down and put pen to paper.

Speaking about their new music to The Sun newspaper, the 29-year-old guitarist, Dougie, said: ''Writing is fun but it's hard.

''It takes a lot of time but we were away for a while.

''It won't be out until it's ready but we got a good chunk done.''

And the rocker, who will star in a new movie titled 'The Academy' and will play the role of superhero Hale, has admitted he has begun shooting scenes for the movie.

Speaking about his acting role, he said: ''I've started shooting the film.

''That's here in the UK.''

And Dougie has admitted he is set for a busy year ahead as he has teased he has more projects in the pipeline, which he is ''very excited'' about, although he is keeping his cards close to his chest.

He explained: ''There are other things too, but I can't say. I'm very excited.''