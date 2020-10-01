McFly have released their new single, 'Tonight Is The Night'.

The pop rock group's latest track to be taken from their upcoming album, 'Young Dumb Thrills', is classic McFly - much in the vein of their 2006 LP, 'Motion in the Ocean'.

Drummer Harry Judd - who is joined by Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter in the band - said: ''In a way 'Tonight Is The Night' is the perfect summary of the album because it's got this classic Tom [Fletcher] melody but with Danny [Jones] production flourishes and great harmonies and hints of [McFly's 2006 album] 'Motion in the Ocean.'''

'Tonight Is The Night' follows the release of the album's joyous lead single, 'Happiness', in July.

Meanwhile, Tom recently teased that many of the songs on the upcoming LP are about what it was like growing up in the spotlight and mental health, whilst he also teased a track called 'Special'.

He spilled: ''A lot of the new songs are about experiences we had when we were younger.

''With 'Special' [from the upcoming album], it's like you're singing it to yourself. We've lived a really unique life for the last 17 years. It's a strange kind of responsibility being in the public eye and having people who follow you and admire you.''

The 'Obviously' hitmakers have also channelled a Britpop sound on the new tunes.

Dougie said: ''There was something special about Britpop back in the day.

''They were amazing songs but you had bands like Blur who could jump genres - from 'Song 2' being super rocky and crazy, to something weird like 'Parklife'.

''There were no boundaries and that's what we wanted - to go off in different directions depending on what we were feeling that day.''

'Young Dumb Thrills' is the follow-up to their 2010 LP, 'Above The Noise'.

The four-piece released 'The Lost Songs' in July, which is comprised of a collection of demo recordings originally intended for the band's sixth studio album before it was shelved.