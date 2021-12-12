Artist:
Song title: Walking In The Air
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

A week after McFly released their version of the Peter Auty/Aled Jones classic 'Walking In The Air', the 'All About You' foursome have shared the accompanying video. "Play this one LOUD" is the instruction from the London based band, very much at odds with the original recording.

Originally used as a song for the soundtrack to the animated Raymond Briggs short story - 'The Snowman', 'Walking In The Air' was composed as an angelic choral piece. Written by Howard Blake for the 1982 Channel 4 film, 'Walking In The Air' was initially sung by St Paul's Cathedral choirboy, and English operatic tenor, Peter Auty. 

Whilst Pete Auty's version may be the one beloved of adults and kids alike the song has also become associated with Welsh singer, and now broadcaster, Aled Jones. Jones sang his own version of 'Walking In The Air' three years after Auty's for a Toys R Us commercial in 1985. The song reached number 5 on the UK Singles Charts and has since become one of Aled Jones' staple tracks.

McFly have chosen to re-work the seasonal favourite and go in the opposite direction to most of their contemporaries. Whilst most new versions of festive favourites seem to have favoured a more stripped back, minimalist approach, McFly have cranked up the volume and added in power and ferocity rather than going down the timid, tender and tear jerking route. 'Walking In The Air' sees McFly rock-out rather than look deep within. 

Talking about their latest release Danny said, "Christmas just got better" whilst Tom Fletcher, a recent departure from this year's Strictly Come Dancing,  pondered - "Christmas album next year lads?". To be honest, aside from a few twinkly fairy lights and a muted Christmas tree in the corner of the set, there's very little else to suggest that this is a seasonal video. There's not even any snow, or a snowman for that matter! Director David Spearing was obviously keen to avoid the usual cliches.

