A week after McFly released their version of the Peter Auty/Aled Jones classic 'Walking In The Air', the 'All About You' foursome have shared the accompanying video. "Play this one LOUD" is the instruction from the London based band, very much at odds with the original recording.
Originally used as a song for the soundtrack to the animated Raymond Briggs short story - 'The Snowman', 'Walking In The Air' was composed as an angelic choral piece. Written by Howard Blake for the 1982 Channel 4 film, 'Walking In The Air' was initially sung by St Paul's Cathedral choirboy, and English operatic tenor, Peter Auty.
Whilst Pete Auty's version may be the one beloved of adults and kids alike the song has also become associated with Welsh singer, and now broadcaster, Aled Jones. Jones sang his own version of 'Walking In The Air' three years after Auty's for a Toys R Us commercial in 1985. The song reached number 5 on the UK Singles Charts and has since become one of Aled Jones' staple tracks.
McFly have chosen to re-work the seasonal favourite and go in the opposite direction to most of their contemporaries. Whilst most new versions of festive favourites seem to have favoured a more stripped back, minimalist approach, McFly have cranked up the volume and added in power and ferocity rather than going down the timid, tender and tear jerking route. 'Walking In The Air' sees McFly rock-out rather than look deep within.
Talking about their latest release Danny said, "Christmas just got better" whilst Tom Fletcher, a recent departure from this year's Strictly Come Dancing, pondered - "Christmas album next year lads?". To be honest, aside from a few twinkly fairy lights and a muted Christmas tree in the corner of the set, there's very little else to suggest that this is a seasonal video. There's not even any snow, or a snowman for that matter! Director David Spearing was obviously keen to avoid the usual cliches.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...