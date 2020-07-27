McFly will release the lead single 'Happiness' from their upcoming album 'Young Dumb Thrills' this week.

The 'All About You' hitmakers have been working hard on their first LP since 2010's 'Above The Noise' - having dropped 13 previously unheard demos named 'The Lost Songs' over several weeks late last year - and they are set to release the new track on Thursday (30.07.20).

Alongside the artwork for the song, which features a Care Bear teddy, they wrote: ''There's no going back now... 'Happiness' will be the first single from our brand new album ''Young Dumb Thrills''

Listen to Happiness and pre-order the album from Thursday the 30th July!

#GalaxyDefenders get ready!

http://mcfly.com (sic)''

Tom Fletcher - who is joined in the band by Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter - has teased that many of the songs on the upcoming LP are about what it was like growing up in the spotlight and mental health, whilst he also teased a track called 'Special'.

He explained in an interview with The Independent newspaper: ''A lot of the new songs are about experiences we had when we were younger.

''With 'Special' [from the upcoming album], it's like you're singing it to yourself. We've lived a really unique life for the last 17 years. It's a strange kind of responsibility being in the public eye and having people who follow you and admire you.''

Meanwhile, the 'Obviously' hitmakers recently revealed they've channelled a Britpop sound on the new tunes.

Dougie said: ''There was something special about Britpop back in the day.

''They were amazing songs but you had bands like Blur who could jump genres - from 'Song 2' being super rocky and crazy, to something weird like 'Parklife'.

''There were no boundaries and that's what we wanted - to go off in different directions depending on what we were feeling that day.''

Creatively, McFly - who have just signed their first record deal since 2009 after inking a contract with BMG - have been more ''collaborative'' than ever before after reuniting and overcoming behind the scenes issues between the quartet.

Danny added: ''That process, of allowing your brain to come alive and creating a song from nothing - that's amazing.

''It's the first time I feel like we've all been part of it. We were all involved, split down the middle, and it was just such a collaborative, energetic process.''

'Young Dumb Thrills' is released on November 13 and will be available to pre-order from Thursday (30.07.20).