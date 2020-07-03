'All About You' hitmakers McFly are releasing a new single later this month after signing a record deal with BMG.
McFly are releasing a new single later this month.
The 'All About You' hitmakers have been working hard on their first album since 2010's 'Above The Noise' - having dropped 13 previously unheard demos named 'The Lost Songs' over several weeks late last year - and now they're poised to unveil some fresh material.
Danny Jones said: ''There's that hands-in-the-air feeling about it, like when you're drunk or you're having a barbecue.
''You can put it on and your kids will dance to it, your wife will dance to it, your granddad, everybody.
''Even the lads can get involved, the football crowd. I could really hear it on the 'Fifa' soundtrack.''
The 'Five Colours In Her Hair' band - completed by Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Styles - have been working on the upcoming full lengthy LP, and they've channelled a Britpop sound on the new tunes.
Dougie told the BBC: ''There was something special about Britpop back in the day.
''They were amazing songs but you had bands like Blur who could jump genres - from 'Song 2' being super rocky and crazy, to something weird like Parklife.
''There were no boundaries and that's what we wanted - to go off in different directions depending on what we were feeling that day.''
Creatively, McFly - who have signed their first record deal since 2009 after inking a contract with BMG - have been more ''collaborative'' than ever before after reuniting and overcoming behind the scenes issues between the quartet.
Danny added: ''That process, of allowing your brain to come alive and creating a song from nothing - that's amazing.
''It's the first time I feel like we've all been part of it. We were all involved, split down the middle, and it was just such a collaborative, energetic process.''
