McFly have already recorded eight songs for their new album.

The 'Five Colours In Her Hair' hitmakers - who returned in November after a decade with their sixth record 'Young Dumb Thrills' - have been working hard on the follow-up and they are set to embrace their rockier roots.

Drummer Harry Judd told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We are working on the seventh album. We have 16 songs and have recorded eight so far.

“It’s not classic pop, it is back to more guitar, drums and bass."

The star - who completes the line-up alongside Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter - noted the band have been getting into the studio and writing songs together after taking a "different approach" last time round.

He added: "'Young Dumb Thrills' still had guitars and drums on it but there was programming and a bit of a different approach to recording.

“This time, from day one of writing and recording, we’ve had all our gear set up.

“So if Tom has brought in a song in the morning, we go straight in to playing it as a band to get parts that way. We’ve been writing songs in that environment as well, and writing riffs.”

Harry admitted the group all wanted to revisit the "perspective" they had a decade ago, and he recalled the heavier vibe they had on 2008's 'Radio:Active'.

He said: "We wanted to approach this from more of a band perspective, how we would have done it ten years ago.

“We wanted to let our instruments do the talking on this album. Our fourth album 'Radio:Active', we wanted to recreate that setting.

"Musically it is not the same as 'Radio:Active' but we wanted to create that same feeling of why we love being in a band and playing our instruments together."