When 'Riverdale' made its debut on The CW earlier this year, not many could have predicted how big a success it would become. Telling the story that surrounded the mysterious death of teenager Jason Blossom, and delving deeply into the backgrounds of all those who were at one point suspected of taking his life, the show flipped the Archie Comics book series which it was based on, completely on their head. It was a different approach than the one the majority had expected, but a welcome one.

With a talented cast of young actors fronting the show - including KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge - viewers were drawn right into the drama and instantly felt a part of the 'Riverdale' story. There were those who even compared the direction it was going in to that of the original 'Twin Peaks' series.

Though the tone and genre the show seemed to fit into pleased the majority of those watching, there could be some big changes ahead. Now with a second season in production, consisting of a much meatier 22 episodes rather than just the 10 that made up season 1, fans will be able to find out the fate of Archie's father Cliff Andrews (Fred Perry) when the series returns later this year. In telling that story and all of the sub-plots that will undoubtedly surround it, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says the series may feel like a "suspense thriller".

According to a report from ComicBook, Aguirre-Sacasa promises that the stakes are being raised for season 2. He explained: "Season 1 was a murder mystery: it was who killed Jason Blossom? It was a crime that happened in the past. And until the very end, it was not like our characters were in danger. They were sniffing around a mystery but it wasn’t until the last few episodes when you felt like ‘Oh my God, something really bad could happen.’ Season 2, it’s still noir and it’s still crime, but it’s much more like a suspense thriller and you feel like our characters are at risk in a much more visceral way. So it’s I think a scarier season in that way."

Though Fred's shooting will be at the front of the show when it comes back, moving forward we have a lot to get through, including the arrival of Veronica's father, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). With all we've heard about him, he could be bringing a lot of drama to the small town while many there are recovering from the Blossom family news. The seedy side of 'Riverdale' is one that's creeping up on everybody who lives there, and with Jughead now made an honorary Serpent, he could be in big trouble moving forward.

'Riverdale' returns to The CW for the start of season 2 on Wednesday, October 11 in the US, before making its Netflix return in the UK.