'Riverdale' stars KJ Apa and Camila Mendes have to gargle mouthwash before filming kissing scenes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The latter shared a video of the pair - who play on-screen lovers Archie Andrews and Veronica Lodge, respectively - back on the set of the popular drama series, which is filmed in Vancouver, Canada, swilling the oral liquid before making out for the scene.

Camila captioned the Instagram post: ''our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene... (sic)''

'Riverdale' halted production back in March after an unnamed ''team member'' came into contact with someone suffering from the wide-spreading virus.

However, they've since resumed filming with special measures in place to keep the cast and crew safe.

A statement from Warner Bros. Television read at the time: ''We have been made aware that a team member from 'Riverdale', which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

''The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.

''We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.

''Out of an abundance of caution, production on 'Riverdale' is currently suspended.''