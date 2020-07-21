KJ Apa has had a shard of metal removed from his eye.

The 'Riverdale' star shared a two minute video online of the painful procedure after he got the piece in his eye

He captioned the video on Instagram: ''a shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball (sic)''

In the video, he told the camera: ''I'm not trying to do that. I'm not trying to do this right now. I have to work tomorrow! It's actually like punctured my eye!''

Once the piece was out, his pal Jason Schneidman, who was assisting, said: ''You got the piece out, bro. That's the piece that was f****** in your eye.''

Meanwhile, KJ previously confessed he ''never really wanted'' to be an actor.

He said: ''I never really wanted to be an actor, it was never really something that I actively pursued. I have always been super-passionate about music, that is my first love. I love being a part of things that I am super-inspired by at the end of the day.''

And KJ also admitted he finds fame uncomfortable and has lamented over the ''weird'' experience of having strangers ''touch'' him in the street.

He said: ''The weird thing is that it used to be people calling me by my character's name - now people come up to me in the street and know my name. Some people touch you and I had a hard time with people feeling like they can have that intimacy with me. Experiencing what it's like to be on a huge TV show has given me perspective on people. The attention is strange and not comfortable. You put yourself in their shoes and think, 'If I saw someone like that, what would I do?'''