Gal Gadot is without a doubt one of the most sought after talents in the entertainment industry today, thanks to her incredible portrayal of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. First debuting in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' before leading her own solo film, which raked in the big bucks in the box office and became the most critically-acclaimed release from the DCEU, she's certainly cemented herself as an icon of the superhero movie genre.

Gal Gadot is set to make an appearance in 'The Simpsons'

Now she's looking to spread her wings, and has landed a guest spot in an upcoming episode of long-running FOX comedy series 'The Simpsons'. It's understood that she'll be voicing herself in the show rather than a random character, so it should be interesting to see how her appearance will play into the overarching narrative of the whole episode.

Taking to her Twitter, the actress teased: "I grew up watching @TheSimpsons and now I get to voice myself in an episode!", before telling her fans to "Stay tuned..."

Gadot also shared a video as part of the tweet, which showed her signing a poster of the characters from the show, joining the ranks of A-list stars who have appeared in the studios to record guest appearances in the past.

I grew up watching @TheSimpsons and now I get to voice myself in an episode! Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/LtvrZ39UiJ — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) February 5, 2018

The news comes a few weeks after it was revealed Gadot was the highest earning actress of 2017, with the star raking in approximately $1.473 billion in the worldwide box office between both of her films within the DCEU.

Despite the love from audiences and critics alike, the film failed to pick up any Oscars nominations, which left many reeling. Gadot however said that she wasn't chasing prizes when filming 'Wonder Woman', though hoped the planned sequel would gain the attention of those at the Academy Awards in the future.

More: Gal Gadot Didn't Want To Give James Cameron "The Stage" Following His 'Wonder Woman' Criticisms

We'll bring you more Gal Gadot and 'Simpsons' news as and when we get it!